Seattle man seeks justice in deaths of wife, daughter 18 years ago

A Seattle man is still searching for the person who killed his wife and daughter in Snohomish County.

"I'd be traveling with Mary in Europe," said David Stodden. "That's what we had planned to do when we retired."

Stodden believes his daughter Susanna would have been married with kids by now, had she and his wife Mary not been murdered on a hiking trip 18 years ago.

57-year-old Mary and 27-year-old Susanna Stodden went hiking near Granite Falls but never returned.

The two were found shot in the head two miles up the Pinnacle Lake Trail on July 11, 2006.

Stodden says he still receives a few tips a year, which he passes to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, but there are still no solid leads or suspects.

In a statement from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office:

"We are hoping with genetic genealogy advancements, detectives will be able to one day solve this case. If anyone has any information, please call it into the tipline. We believe someone knows who was there that day and the smallest piece of information could help crack open this case."

"I always planned on this being solved," said Stodden.

Stodden is holding onto hope that the right tip will come in to solve this cold case.

Anyone with more information can call 1-800-222-TIPS.

