WSP: WA motorcyclist hits elk, fatally struck by van on I-90

Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run crash on westbound I-90 near Snoqualmie over the weekend.

State troopers were called around 2:45 a.m. to reports of a serious crash on I-90 near Coal Creek, roughly halfway between North Bend and Snoqualmie Parkway.

When troopers arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had struck an elk in the rightmost lane. An investigation revealed that, after he struck the elk, the motorcyclist was hit by a white camper van. The van pulled over for a time, but then sped off.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries.

Troopers spoke with witnesses who stopped to help the rider, but no one had gotten the license plate of the white van, nor a description of the person driving it.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is urged to email WSP Det. Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

