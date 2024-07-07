Bellevue elementary school playground burns down for second year in a row

The playground at Phantom Lake Elementary School in Bellevue burned down Saturday night, almost exactly a year after it was destroyed in a firework-related fire.

Back on July 9, 2023, Phantom Lake Elementary's playground burned to the ground in a string of fires across Bellevue that were caused by fireworks. A fire was also set on the roof of Puesta Del Sol Elementary School, and the bathrooms at Surrey Downs Park were damaged.

The community and school district decided to rebuild the playground, which officially opened in February 2024. Parents estimate the project cost $450,000.

However, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, the playground was once again set on fire, charring most of the equipment and surrounding turf.

The Bellevue Fire Department says they received calls about the fire around 1:50 a.m., initially leading firefighters to believe the school was on fire.

Crews were able to contain the playground fire within six minutes, but it was likely burning for a while before firefighters responded.

Just south of Phantom Lake Elementary sits Tillicum Middle School, and the hillside between the two schools was also set on fire on the Fourth of July. Bellevue firefighters say the brush fire was started by fireworks.

Anyone with information about the playground fire that can help investigators is asked to contact Bellevue Police.

