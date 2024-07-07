Across the Puget Sound, people are seeing the comforts of air conditioning, shade, and plenty of water. This, as temperatures are expected to increase through Monday, peaking in the mid-to-low 90’s.

From the lakeshore to the shade — it’s all about seeking reprieve from that summer heat.

"We’re just carrying water bottles wherever we go," said Mark Manual.

Along Lake Union on Saturday, crowds flocked to be near the water to escape the 80+ degree heat.

Mark’s brother, Alan, had sweat dripping down his face.

"I would say it is pretty hot," he said.

Down I-5 in Tacoma, the Grit City was experiencing even warmer temperatures.

"Oh, it’s hot," exclaimed 13-year-old Davaun Noble. "I go into the splash pad. It’s great!"

Noble and his mom told FOX 13 the splash pad at Wright Park is the place to be.

"The best place is where the water pours down," said Noble.

Families agree, the Wright Sprayground offers plenty of water to cool down even the most active and heated kids.

"It feels like it’s over 100 degrees," said parent Taleaya Elezer. "Having this, it’s great. There’s plenty for the kids to do."

Elezer told FOX 13 when you’re talking extreme temperatures, it’s all about staying safe.

"Stay cool, be in the AC," she said. "We’re also going to lakes and going to spray parks."

Health experts are also warning people of risks along with tips to ensure safety when dealing with prolonged heat exposure:

Avoid overexertion & stay hydrated

Heat stroke can occur even during moderate heat

Never leave people or pets in vehicles

Hot car deaths can occur year-round

Assist those who are at higher risk

Check on neighbors and family members at risk of heat-related illness, especially children, pregnant people and older adults

Another relief, staying out of the sun altogether with a scoop or two of gelato.

"I think it’s a little psychological as well," said Jennifer Al-Abboud, co-owner of Medzo Gelato Bar. "It’s comforting, right cool refreshing. It’s what we associate with hot weather!"

Al-Abboud and customers alike agree, nothing cools you down better than a sweet treat paired with plenty of water.

"Indulging is cooling and refreshing for sure!" she said.

