Man arrested, accused of killing wife in Bonney Lake home

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his wife's body was found inside a Bonney Lake home on Friday.

Pierce County deputies received a report at 3:27 p.m. from a caller who stated their father sent text messages saying he killed their mother.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the Rhododendron Park neighborhood of Prairie Ridge. Inside the home, deputies found the body of a 53-year-old woman.

After making the discovery, deputies issued a BOLO for the suspect and his vehicle statewide.

A few hours later, at 6:36 p.m., Auburn PD informed the Pierce County Sheriff's Department that they detained the suspect at the Chevron gas station at 2802 Auburn Wy. S, near the Muckleshoot Casino.

The 53-year-old suspect was taken to Pierce County Jail and booked for first-degree murder.

Detectives searched the suspect's home and plan to search his vehicle. The sheriff's department labeled the incident as a domestic violence homicide.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle Police investigating 3 separate overnight shootings

Clock ticking for Boeing to accept DOJ plea deal, families of crash victims waiting

Boy arrested after cops say fireworks may have sparked Wenatchee wildfire

3 people shot in downtown Seattle on 4th of July

Fourth of July fireworks keep firefighters busy around western WA

Summer Soundtrack: The 10 latest K-pop songs you can't miss

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.