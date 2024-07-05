Man arrested after woman's body found in WA state park

article

Mason County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a body found decomposing near Schafer State Park in June.

Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and booked him into jail for second-degree manslaughter, though authorities have not released more information on the case.

On June 11, deputies were called to a report of a body found in a remote, wooded area near Schafer State Park in Elma, Washington. The sheriff's office says, based on the evidence, the body was decomposing and had likely been there for several weeks. They also determined it was a woman.

Some time later, the coroner's office identified the body as that of 29-year-old Joanna Ruth Saunders of Spokane, who had recently become involved with the Shelton homeless community.

On June 22, another caller reported finding women's clothing and personal items dumped in a wooded area near Johns Prairie in Shelton. This is more than 20 miles from where Saunders' body was found.

Deputies collected evidence and found items in Shelton connected to Saunders.

In the following weeks, detectives recovered video evidence relating to the incident, and gathered information from witnesses, which eventually led to them identifying the suspect.

Authorities say right now, it is not believed there is anyone else responsible for Saunders' death and there is not risk to the public.

