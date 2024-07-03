6 injured after Oak Harbor carnival ride tips over

Six people were injured after a carnival ride tipped over in Oak Harbor on Wednesday evening.

City officials confirmed the ride fell over during the Independence Day Carnival.

Medical staff treated the six victims on-site, and the ride was immediately secured and shut down. City inspectors and carnival staff will investigate the ride Thursday to determine what caused it to tip over.

(Joe Eaton)

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors," said Police Chief Tony Slowik. "Our priority is to thoroughly investigate this incident and take all necessary measures to maintain the highest safety standards."

Organizers closed the carnival for the rest of the night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

