Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has announced the beginning of a significant safety and mobility project on 15th Avenue W/N.W. and the Ballard Bridge, starting as early as Monday, July 8. This initiative aims to bolster safety, improve infrastructure reliability and enhance mobility in the Ballard and Interbay neighborhoods, necessitating closures and adjustments to travel routes.

"This project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintain and modernize Seattle's transportation infrastructure, ensuring it meets the needs of our growing city," said Greg Spotts, Director of SDOT, in a news release.

Key components of the project include paving 15th Avenue W/N.W. from W. Emerson Street to N.W. 57th Street, excluding the movable section of the Ballard Bridge, to improve transit conditions for buses, freight, drivers and cyclists alike. Maintenance efforts will focus on the 107-year-old Ballard Bridge, involving the replacement of aging expansion joints to fortify its resilience against movement, temperature fluctuations and severe weather conditions.

To expedite commute times during peak hours, new red "bus only" lanes will be introduced on segments of 15th Avenue N.W. between N.W. Market Street and the Leary Way Bridge, benefiting RapidRide D Line bus services. Additionally, enhancements such as a new bike and pedestrian signal at N.W. 51st Street, alongside sidewalk upgrades and ADA-compliant curb ramps, aim to boost safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and those using mobility devices.

"This transformative project underscores our dedication to creating a resilient and equitable transportation network," emphasized Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "By incorporating community feedback and implementing critical upgrades, we're ensuring safe and efficient travel options for all residents and visitors."

Construction activities will include overnight southbound closures and lane reductions on the Ballard Bridge during certain weeknights, starting from 10 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Full closures of the bridge are also scheduled for early fall to facilitate the replacement of essential expansion joint components. Detour routes will redirect drivers to Aurora Avenue North (SR 99) and utilize the Fremont Bridge, albeit with limited capacity.

Ballard Bridge weekend closures in September and October

To be confirmed and subject to change:

Friday evening, Sept. 6 through Monday morning, Sept. 9

Friday evening, Sept. 13 through Monday morning, Sept. 16

Friday evening, Sept. 27 through Monday morning, Sept. 30

Friday evening, Oct. 4 through Monday morning, Oct. 7

Friday evening, Oct. 11 through Monday morning, Oct. 14

"We understand these closures may cause inconvenience, especially during the full weekend closures planned for September and October," noted SDOT. "Our goal is to minimize disruption to weekday commutes and school travel."

Community organizations, including Ballard-Fremont Greenways, have expressed support for the project’s focus on safety and accessibility improvements.

"The new crossing of 15th Ave NW and the landscaped median align with Seattle’s Climate and Vision Zero Safety commitments," remarked Ballard-Fremont Greenways. "These enhancements will reconnect neighborhoods and make local attractions more accessible by sustainable modes of transportation."

Residents are encouraged to sign up for project updates via SDOT’s listserv and review detour information as construction progresses. For more details and ongoing updates, visit the SDOT website or contact 206-512-3950.

