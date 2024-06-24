The South Sound's biggest food fest returns to Puyallup this weekend

The Taste NW — formerly known as the Taste of Tacoma — is set to bring its ultimate food fest to the South Sound from June 28-30.

Located on the Washington State Fair grounds, the event promises a vibrant celebration with over 150 food and marketplace vendors, live music and entertainment, comedy shows, local chef cook-offs, family-friendly activities and more.

If you're looking for a fun weekend activity, keep reading to learn more about this free food and music fest.

With more than 70 food vendors, attendees can savor a diverse array of flavors from local and international culinary traditions. (The Taste Northwest)

What kind of food can I expect to find at The Taste Northwest?

With more than 70 food vendors, attendees can savor a diverse array of flavors from local and international culinary traditions. Many vendors will also be offering $5 tasting portions, allowing visitors to sample a wide variety of dishes throughout the event.

View the list of participating vendors on The Taste Northwest's website.

What kind of entertainment will there be at The Taste Northwest?

The event will feature five stages with live entertainment and comedy acts. Local artists will energize the crowd with their performances, while the Tacoma Comedy Club will present 20 comedy shows on the dedicated Comedy Stage.

View the complete entertainment schedule online.

Is there a beer garden?

Beer enthusiasts can explore five beer garden and pub locations, offering a selection of beer, cider, wine and specialty cocktails.

What kinds of activities will there be for kids?

For those looking for even more excitement, "The Square," will provide activities for all ages, including rides, a jump zone, rock climbing and more.

One of the event's highlights is "The Taste Cooks!" hosted by Rachel Belle. This segment will feature local chefs engaging in friendly competition, showcasing unique food creations and demonstrations. Also, new this year is the Celebrity Chef Kitchen, adding an extra layer of excitement for food lovers.

Shop 'til you drop

Looking to take some tasty treats and supplies home? Visitors can explore an array of unique offerings from specialty partners at the event's marketplace, "Shop The Taste."

The Taste NW is the ultimate summer food fest in the South Sound, taking place June 28-30, 2024 (The Taste Northwest)

How much does it cost to attend The Taste Northwest?

Admission to The Taste NW is free. However, visitors can enhance their experience with special packages that include food and drink credits, tequila tastings and activity fun cards.

Is there parking, and how much does it cost?

Parking is ample, with general parking available for $20 per day and premium parking for $35 per day in the Gold, Blue and Red Lots.

To learn more, visit The Taste Northwest's website.

