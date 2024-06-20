The Tacoma Dome is renowned for its consistently exceptional event calendar and that trend will continue as we take a look at the upcoming events going into summer and through the rest of the year.

Summer 2024

Impalas Washington Super Show – June 22

Impalas Magazine is hosting the Washington Lowrider Super Show, an event highlighting some of the cleanest lowriders from across the country.

These vehicles stand out with their colorful custom paint jobs, modified engines and upgraded interiors. The most iconic feature is their hydraulics, which set these cars apart from classic General Motor vehicles.

Learn about this Mexican-American subculture at 11 a.m. on June 22. Tickets start at $32.50.



City of Destiny Awards – June 26

Honor 2024’s top volunteers and service providers of Tacoma with Mayor Victoria Woodards and Tacoma City Council. The event begins at 5 p.m. on June 26 and admission is free.



Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live – June 29 and June 30

Experience the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party with fan-favorite trucks. The event also features a laser light show, theatrical effects, dance parties and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Two shows run at 1 p.m. on both June 29 and 30 with tickets starting at $20.



Tacoma Pride Flag Raising – July 1

Tacoma Pride invites you to join Rainbow Center, as we watch the Inclusive Pride Flag being raised above the iconic Tacoma Dome.



Ateez – July 14

Ateez, a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment, is playing their "Towards the Light" world tour at the Tacoma Dome at 7:30 p.m. on July 14.

Tickets start at $104.50.



Fall 2024

Pink – Sept. 3 and 4

Iconic popstar P!nk rescheduled her October 2023 tour after suffering health issues, but will return to the Tacoma Dome on Sept. 3 and 4. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $104.50.



(G)I-DLE Sept. 6

(G)I-DLE, a South Korean girl group, is coming to the Tacoma Dome on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Their music explores self-love and female empowerment.

Tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. June 21.



Groupo Frontera – Sept. 15

Groupo Frontera, who released their Latin Grammy award-winning track "Un x100to" is performing at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15. Tickets start at $44.50.



Korn – October 10

California-based metal band, Korn, pioneered the nu metal genre and are bringing it to the Tacoma Dome at 6:30 p.m. on October 15. You can purchase tickets starting at $39.50.



Iron Maiden – October 16

One of the most iconic heavy metal bands, Iron Maiden, is bringing their series of gold and platinum hits to Tacoma on October 16. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices begin at $129.50.



Tacoma Holiday Festival – October 24 through October 27

Previously known as the Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival, this event prepares guests for the holiday season. Tickets are on sale now for $16.50 a piece and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 24 until October 27.



Holo Holo Music Festival – Nov. 9 and 10

Paradise, also known as the Holo Holo Music Festival, is visiting Tacoma, bringing together fans of reggae and island music away from the rapidly approaching winter weather. Purchase a 2-day pass for $140. The two-day event begins at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10.



Zack Bryan – Nov. 22 and 23

Grammy award-winning country star, Zack Bryan, will play "The Quittin Time Tour" at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 23. Tickets are on sale now starting at $270.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

These new Washington laws go into effect July 1

Seattle cracks down on street racing with new legislation, $500 fine

Deputies shoot domestic violence suspect in Tacoma, investigation underway

US acknowledges Northwest dams have devastated the region’s Native tribes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.