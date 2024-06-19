Deputies shoot domestic violence suspect in Tacoma, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after deputies shot a domestic violence suspect in Tacoma on Tuesday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving family members at around 11:49 p.m. at Martins Mobile Home Park, near the corner of 48th St. E and 33rd Ave. Ct. E.

The caller informed deputies that their brother was armed with a knife.

Shortly after midnight, deputies encountered the suspect, who ran to a shed on the property.

At around 12:11 a.m., deputies reported 'shots fired' over the radio.

The PCSO indicated that deputies applied a chest seal bandage to the suspect and took him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

Further information is limited at this time.

This story is developing; please check back for updates.