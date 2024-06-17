‘The bullet is still in my wall’: Tacoma neighbors concerned over recent gunfire

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Tacoma's Titlow Park over the weekend.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday while a group of teens were reportedly having a party nearby.

"Parties and gatherings in and around the park aren’t uncommon," said one woman who asked not to be identified. "I don’t mind them having fun. It’s the loud music and the gunfire that’s concerning."

Early Sunday, neighbors told FOX 13 they once again heard gunfire.

"I heard one single shot," said a neighbor living in the 8300 block of 6th Avenue. "Then I heard what sounded like a semi-automatic. I immediately grabbed my daughter and pulled her to the floor."

That woman said one of the bullets pierced through the wall of her home.

"The bullet is still in my wall," she said. "It's just a few feet away from where people were sleeping. There was plaster everywhere."

Tacoma Police initially responded to the 911 call for shots fired. Neighbors and witnesses described a heavy police presence near 6th Avenue and S. Seashore Drive.

"We saw a lot of people running," said one man who was working in the area. "I heard a bunch of people screaming and yelling. Someone was yelling that their brother had been shot. There was also a girl crying and screaming."

FOX 13 reached out to Tacoma Police but so far have not heard if a shooting victim was located.

"It just gets really bad here around the summer," said a woman who lives nearby. "We don’t mind if people enjoy the park, just don’t destroy it."

"We just need more police presence," said another concerned citizen. "Right now, I’m just glad no one was seriously hurt. Still, it’s concerning."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tacoma Police. The department’s non-emergency line is (253) 287-4455.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.