Woman wanted in deadly Tacoma shooting appears in court, bail set at $750k

A woman who had a warrant out for her arrest in connection to the 2023 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Tacoma voluntarily appeared in court Saturday morning and had her bail set at $750,000.

Audrianna Young was 18 when she allegedly organized the fatal shooting of Lehman "Charrod" Tucker on April 18, 2023.

According to court documents, Young was threatening her ex-boyfriend over text, sending messages saying, "Come outside" with a picture of her holding a handgun, and "I'm gonna light that house up."

Related article

When Tucker and Young's ex-boyfriend went outside to confront her, Tucker was shot multiple times in the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital before police arrived, but later died from his injuries.

The shooter, who police identified as 23-year-old Artavious Magee, was booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

Young was arrested in Everett and questioned about the shooting but wasn't initially charged. She now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Young appeared in court with her attorney and family members on Saturday, asking the judge to set bail at $150,000 and to release her on Electronic Home Monitoring.

Prosecutors requested a $1 million bail, but the judge ended up setting her bail at $750,000, which her family said they could not make. She now remains in the Pierce County Jail.

"I don't know what your thoughts were on that day when you brought Artavious to the apartment but the simple fact that you sent a message saying, ’I'm gonna light this place up' lets me know that you knew trouble was going to ensue. Whether you gave it a second thought or not, you have forever impaired our family. My grandsons have to grow up without their father. I'm constantly having to comfort my daughter as to why this happened to her brother," said Tucker's mother, La Jonna Johnson.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle bikini barista responds to customer's threats by smashing windshield

WSP: Driver involved in deadly I-5 crash arrested after lying to troopers

Kent woman assaults Uber driver and tries to take his car, police say

Man arrested in Tacoma homicide investigation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.