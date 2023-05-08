'Help bring our son justice': Mother shares details of Ring video, pleads for tips leading to son's killer

A woman arrested in connection to the murder of a University Place man has been released, according to the victim's family.

20-year-old Lehman "Charrod" Tucker was shot multiple times near Yakima Ave and Sixth St in Tacoma on April 18th.

An 18-year-old woman was booked into Pierce County Jail for a first degree murder charge but Tucker's mother says the woman was released on Wednesday and no charges were filed, pending an investigation.

"[Tucker] was in the prime of his life. He was 20. He was navigating being a young man," said La Jonna Johnson. "He just had a really good heart."

Johnson says her son was laid to rest on April 29th, leaving behind his siblings and two babies.

"I wasn't there to hold his hand when he took his last breath but I at least want to be able to get justice for him," said Johnson.

Johnson says she's met with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and has been in touch with detectives who have told her they've recovered a Ring video of her son's last moments.

"They have a video of her and this guy with a ski mask, then they go out of the panel of the Ring camera," said Johnson. "They go around the corner and then he's shot six times to his torso."

She's asking anyone who knows who did this to her son to put themselves in her shoes and to come forward.

"If you know anything, even if it's just an anonymous tip, that you say something,"said Johnson. "Help our family get closure. Help us heal and help bring our son justice."

