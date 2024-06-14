Tacoma Police arrested a man believed to be involved in a homicide that left another man dead in the South End neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a possible shooting near the intersection of S. 55th Street and Fawcett Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located an injured man, and he was immediately provided aid. He was later pronounced dead by Tacoma Fire personnel.

Tacoma Police say they identified a suspect during the initial investigation and took a male suspect into custody.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. Roads in the area were closed as police processed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

