Man shot, killed in Tacoma, no suspects identified

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma on Tuesday.

Officers were called to reports of a man shot near Yakima Ave and Sixth St around 1 p.m. They arrived and did not find a suspect or victim, but witnesses told police they heard an argument before the shots were fired.

According to Tacoma Police, the victim, a 20-year-old man, was driven to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect or shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.