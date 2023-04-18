2 King County men charged for purchasing 100+ guns in 'straw purchaser' scheme

Two men from King County were charged for purchasing more than 100 firearms and distributing them in an apparent "straw purchaser" scheme on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 31-year-old Dion Jamar Cooper of Kent and 32-year-old De’ondre Lamontia Phillips of Federal Way purchased 107 firearms over the course of two years. Authorities say 24 of those guns have been linked to crimes.

Detectives began investigating the two suspects back in late January after a woman was assaulted and nearly robbed in Rainier Valley.

The victim was able to escape – driving away in her car, but one of the assailants somehow dropped their gun inside. Police recovered the firearm, and discovered that it had been purchased by Cooper on Dec. 10, 2022.

After reviewing Cooper’s purchase history, it was revealed that he had purchased 107 guns since June 2021. On 24 instances, he purchased multiple firearms at once. Sometimes four or more.

In March and April 2023, agents followed Cooper as he made arrangements to purchase more guns. Phillips was identified as the person who drove Cooper to the gun stores to purchase the weapons.

Authorities say Phillips is prohibited from purchasing and possessing firearms after he was convicted for distributing heroin in 2014, and illegal possession of firearms and assault in 2009.

During the detectives’ surveillance, they witnessed Cooper purchasing the weapons, and turning them over to Phillips – who would store them in his home.

According to the Department of Justice, Cooper and Phillips are being charged with Straw Purchasing of Firearms – involving 10 different guns. Both are also being charged with two counts of trafficking firearms. On top of those, Phillips is charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jail time for crimes committed:

Straw Purchasing of Firearms: Up to 15 years in prison.

Trafficking in Firearms: Up to 15 years in prison.

Possession of controlled substance in this case: Mandatory 5 years minimum, up to 40 years in prison.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime: Mandatory 5 years minimum.

Unlawful possession of firearms: Up to 15 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story.