Everett, WA demonstrators gather for Women’s March, civil rights rally ahead election

Women have been voting early by the thousands, many of them driven by the same issues front and center at a women’s march and rally for civil rights that happened on Saturday in Everett.

Dozens gathered at the Snohomish County Plaza and Amphitheater to rally then march. The event was hosted by nonpartisan group Snohomish County Indivisible.

Paula Townsell is the group’s co-lead and told FOX 13, the event was focused on making sure people vote in this election, but it was also focused on women and civil rights.

"I am concerned I will not have my civil rights before I die, we need equal rights in this country, we need protections that are not handed to us by a gender but rather because they are constitutionally protected," Townsell said.

Womens March and civil rights rally in Everett ahead Election Day 2024

No sign of the GOP at Saturday’s event, but plenty of signs were on display. The passion and the participation levels seen in Everett are contributing to why republicans have made a major push to attract female votes across the country in the closing days of the campaign.

Republican efforts include things like subsidized childcare, as well as other enhanced family programs. The republican campaign also recently hosted a women’s tour featuring several of their top allies.

Those efforts, as democratic aligned data firm Catalist found women have outpaced men in early voting turnout in seven battleground states. "I’m going to lead this march today because I do believe there is a better way," said one of the event speakers.

"We are stronger together, we don’t want fear, we want unity we want people helping their neighbors, whatever color they wear, whether it be a red hat or a blue hat, we need to be there together," Townsell said.

This march comes on the last weekend before the election. Organizers told FOX 13, this is their final push for unity.

For more stories on the 2024 election, what's on your ballot, and what to expect on election day, head to the FOX 13 election page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

VIDEO: Former UW football players assault bicyclist in Seattle

Tacoma police investigating Halloween homicide

Seattle will 'fall back' this weekend with earlier sunsets ahead

WA ski resorts welcome early La Niña snowfall in Autumn

Washington to retire Kelsey Plum's jersey in historic move

Idaho health department first to block COVID-19 vaccine access

Paradise sledding area at WA's Mount Rainier closed this winter

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.