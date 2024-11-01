Tacoma police investigating Halloween homicide

A man was found shot to death late Thursday in Tacoma, triggering a homicide investigation.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were sent to the 5600 block of South Birmingham Street just before midnight following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

Efforts to save the man's life were made by the Tacoma Fire Department but the victim's injuries proved fatal.

Crime Scene Technicians and detectives arrived on the scene to collect evidence and begin their investigation.

As of now, officials have not identified a suspect, and no arrests have been made. No further details have been released.

