WA woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to armed robbery sex scams

A woman accused of using sex to lure men and rob them appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday.

Investigators in King and Pierce counties say 35-year-old Lacosta Marie Mortenson used a fetish website to find her prey. Probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle allege she planned her crimes, bringing a loaded revolver to her sex scam rendezvous.

Mortensen was soft-spoken in court Thursday, but forceful when it came time to act, according to court documents.

Police records say Mortenson would connect with her marks on the kink website FetLife, meet them at hotels in Tacoma, then pull out her silver revolver with a round in the chamber, and rob her would-be lovers at gunpoint.

Mortensen would steal their wallets and credit cards, then commit fraud.

Probable cause documents lay out the timeline of Mortenson’s alleged crimes; the first incident happened in September when she targeted a member of the military. Court docs state Mortenson got away with his wallet, which had his government ID and military travel card inside.

The second incident happened about three weeks later in October. Records say Mortenson tried to zip-tie the victim and leave him in the bathroom; she got away with a credit card and spent hundreds in fraudulent purchases.

These are just the crimes alleged in Tacoma. Mortensen also faces charges for a similar robbery in Kent.

According to police records, Mortenson was caught on a hotel surveillance camera. She gave her real phone number to the victims, and had called the police herself for a separate situation back in July, when officers captured her on body cam.

Investigators used that footage to confirm she was the suspect in the fetish sex felonies.

Mortenson pleaded not guilty in court, and her bail was set at $100,000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

WA nears energy crisis as Amazon funds nuclear reactors, sparking controversy

'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson back in jail for Renton, WA warrants

IKEA parody installation 'STOR' opens in downtown Seattle

Nooksack tribe criticized over eviction of disenrolled WA families

Former Seattle Police Chief Diaz files $10M tort claim against city

Kitsap County detectives seek public's help in murder of mother of 5

Seattle Restaurant Week fall 2024 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.