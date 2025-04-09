While 7 p.m. sunsets in Seattle are nice, 8 p.m. sunsets are even better.

Exactly one week from Wednesday, Seattle will experience its first 8 p.m. sunset of the year – another step away from the "Big Dark" and one step closer to those perfect, sun-soaked summer nights Seattleites long for.

Keep reading to find out when 8 p.m. sunsets return to Seattle, when this year's summer solstice will take place, and how to climb out of the funk caused by the infamous dark days of winter.

When will Seattle see its first 8 p.m. sunset in 2025?

What we know:

The first 8 o'clock sunset of 2025 will occur on Wednesday, April 16.

8 o'clock sunsets will return to Seattle on April 16. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will Seattle see its first 9 p.m. sunset in 2025?

According to the Time and Date AS website, the first 9 p.m. sunset in Seattle will occur on June 2.

When is summer solstice 2025?

The Solstice, which happens twice a year, signifies the onset of summer in the Northern Hemisphere with an array of prolonged daylight hours.

Timeline:

For Seattle, summer solstice 2025 happens on June 20. The sun will rise at 5:11 a.m. and set at 9:10 p.m., giving Seattlites about 15 hours and 59 minutes of daylight.

How to fight seasonal depression during ‘The Big Dark’

