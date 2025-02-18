Seattle's first 7 pm sunset of 2025 is just weeks away

The Brief Seattle’s first 7 p.m. sunset of 2025 arrives on March 9 as daylight saving time begins. Clocks will spring forward one hour, at 2 a.m., marking the unofficial end of "The Big Dark" in Seattle. Longer evening daylight returns, but any move to permanent DST would require congressional approval.



The wait for longer days is almost over.

In less than three weeks, Seattle will see its first 7 p.m. sunset of the year, marking a major milestone for residents eager to leave the dark winter months behind.

Keep reading for more information on the return to daylight saving time and longer days in Seattle.

When does daylight saving time begin?

On March 9, daylight saving time begins, pushing clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m.

That means Seattleites will experience a sunset at 7:06 p.m., a full hour later than the 6:05 p.m. sunset on March 8, according to Time and Date.

End of ‘The Big Dark’

Local perspective:

For many in the Pacific Northwest, this transition is more than just a time change — it signals the unofficial end of "The Big Dark," the months-long stretch of short days and early sunsets that define Seattle winters.

With more daylight in the evenings, outdoor activities, later walks and post-work sunshine become possible again, offering a much-needed mood boost for residents.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time will continue until Nov. 2, when clocks will "fall back" by one hour, marking the return to standard time.

Could daylight saving time end for good?

Big picture view:

Discussions about making daylight saving time permanent have circulated for years.

In 2024, President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would eliminate the time change if reelected. In December, Trump called for the elimination of daylight saving time, labeling it "inconvenient" and "very costly" for the nation. However, any change would require congressional approval.

For now, Seattleites can enjoy knowing that longer, brighter evenings are just around the corner.

The Source: Information for this story came from Time and Date, a website for time and time zones.

