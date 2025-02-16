Rainy, gray weather returns to Seattle with mountain snow ahead

We’re tracking lowland rain and moderate-to-heavy mountain snow from Sunday into Monday morning around western Washington.

Showery and cloudy weather is in store for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be warmer than the chilly temperatures we’ve experienced for much of this month, lifting to the upper 40s today for many. A few communities like Tacoma could even see highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will lift to the upper 40s for most backyards in the greater Seattle area on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Over the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. In total from the weekend – including what fell on Saturday through tomorrow morning – between 12 and 20 inches of snow could accumulate over the mountain passes.

Check WSDOT restrictions before you travel and make sure you and your car are prepared for the winter weather.

Moderate-to-heavy snow is forecast for the Washington Cascades into Monday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: avalanche danger is very elevated in the backcountry. Check the latest conditions with the Northwest Avalanche Center.



Skies this week will be primarily overcast and gray: it seems the "big dark" isn’t done with us quite yet this winter season. However, temperatures will be much milder than the cool air we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks.

In fact, highs could reach the low 50s on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in Seattle.

Temperatures will gradually climb in the coming days for the Seattle area, and wet weather will be on repeat. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Also, overnight lows won’t be anywhere near as frigid as the cold mornings we’ve endured the last couple of weeks. Temperatures will only dip to the low 40s in Seattle in the coming days.

We’re not expecting any lowland snow for at least the next seven days, and you won’t have to worry about ice or scraping the windshield in the mornings.



While there’s a daily chance of showers ahead, some days will be wetter than others. Right now, it seems like Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry with only light, isolated showers.

Rainy, gray weather will persist in Seattle for almost all of the upcoming week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thank you so much for choosing FOX 13. We appreciate you so much!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.