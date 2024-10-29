Former Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz filed a $10 million tort claim against Mayor Bruce Harrell and "several other city employees."

According to the claim for damages, obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, dated Oct. 9, "the city wrongfully discharged and discriminated, harassed and retaliated against former Chief Diaz when he expressed his sexual orientation to Mayor Harrell and Deputy Mayor Burgess,and refused to commit an illegal act."

Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess was also named in the claim.

In May, Harrell announced that he was replacing Diaz as police chief amid multiple allegations of sexual discrimination and retaliation. Diaz moved to a different role in the department working on special projects. Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr took over as interim SPD chief.

On Oct. 28, Diaz, along with the department's communications director, were placed on paid administrative leave. The Seattle Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that Diaz and Jamie Tompkins were both placed on leave, but SPD did not explain why.

Tompkins previously worked as a television news anchor/reporter in Seattle, including at FOX 13 Seattle, before joining the Seattle Police Department in 2023.

After being forced to step down, Diaz came out as gay in an interview with radio host Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM radio.

Diaz led the Seattle Police Department since September 2020, initially taking over as interim chief for Carmen Best.

The city of Seattle and the Office of Police Accountability are not commenting on the claim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

