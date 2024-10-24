Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

Seattle’s concert scene is heating up for 2025, with major music acts and local favorites set to take the stage throughout the year.

From iconic rock bands to rising pop stars, the Emerald City promises a year full of unforgettable live performances, making it a must-visit destination for music lovers.

Whether you’re into high-energy pop, soulful R&B or classic rock, the 2025 Seattle concert calendar has something for everyone. Keep reading for all the details.

Paramount Theatre

Jan. 17: The Sacred Souls

Jan. 25: Foster the People

March 12: Gareth Emery

March 15: The Piano Guys

March 22: Snow Patrol

April 1: Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium

April 4: Remi Wolf

April 26: Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive

May 12: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

June 5: Hauser

View the Paramount Theatre's website for more information.

Moore Theatre

Feb. 1: Ani DiFranco

Feb 7: David Gray - "Past & Present Tour"

Feb. 11: Guster

Feb. 14: Coin: "I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore"

Feb. 15: Morgan Wade

Feb. 19: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

Feb. 21: Phantogram

Feb. 25: Apocalyptica

Feb. 27: Dream Theater

March 9: Jerry Cantrell

March 13: Anoushka Shankar

March 23: Zakir Hussain - Masters of Percussion

March 28: Yamato - The Drummers of Japan

April 1: Tamino

April 4: Terence Blanchard - "Fire Shut Up in My Bones in Concert"

April 5: Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali

April 13: Hiromi's Sonicwonder

May 10-11: Seattle Rock Orchestra performs "The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour"

June 10-11: O.M.D.

View the Moore Theatre's website for more information.

Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 15: Nathaniel Rateliff + The Nights Sweats

Feb. 16: Joe Bonamassa

Feb. 27: Deftones - "North American Tour 2025"

March 2: Tyler, The Creator

March 13: Kelsea Ballerinicon

April 25: Kylie Minogue

May 5: Disturbed: "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour"

Oct. 15-16: Dua Lipa - "Radical Optimism Tour"

View Climate Pledge Arena's website for more information.

Lumen Field

Shows for 2025 TBD

View Lumen Field's website for more information.

T-Mobile Park

Shows for 2025 TBD

View T-Mobile Park's website for more information.

Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 1-3: Watershed Festival

Additional 2025 shows TBD.

View the Gorge Amphitheatre's website for more information.

White River Amphitheatre

June 7: Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle

Sept. 25: Thomas Rhett: "Better in Boots Tour 2025"

Additional 2025 shows TBD.

View the White River Amphitheatre's website for more information.

Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Jan. 14: Collective Soul

Jan. 17: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners

March 8: Styx

View the Muckleshoot Casino Resort's website for more information.

Neptune Theatre

Jan. 16: Sierra Hull

Jan. 19: Mania: The Abba Tribute

View the Neptune Theatre's website for more information.

Tacoma Dome

April 4-5: Black Tiger Sex Machine

Additional 2025 shows TBD.

View the Tacoma Dome's website for more information.

WaMu Theater

Jan. 21: Jamie XX - "In Waves Tour"

Jan 24: Apashe

Feb. 28: Lane 8 - "Childish Tour"

March 1: Atliens - "Leaving the World Behind Tour"

May 10: Alejandro Fernandez

April 12: Sullivan King

July 9: The Driver Era 2025

April 26: Liquid Stranger - "Revolution Tour"

Aug. 31: Teddy Swims - "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour"

Sept. 26: Megan Moroney - "Am I OK? Tour"

View the WaMu Theater's website for more information.

