Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage
SEATTLE - Seattle’s concert scene is heating up for 2025, with major music acts and local favorites set to take the stage throughout the year.
From iconic rock bands to rising pop stars, the Emerald City promises a year full of unforgettable live performances, making it a must-visit destination for music lovers.
Whether you’re into high-energy pop, soulful R&B or classic rock, the 2025 Seattle concert calendar has something for everyone. Keep reading for all the details.
Paramount Theatre
Jan. 17: The Sacred Souls
Jan. 25: Foster the People
March 12: Gareth Emery
March 15: The Piano Guys
March 22: Snow Patrol
April 1: Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium
April 4: Remi Wolf
April 26: Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive
May 12: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
June 5: Hauser
View the Paramount Theatre's website for more information.
Moore Theatre
Feb. 1: Ani DiFranco
Feb 7: David Gray - "Past & Present Tour"
Feb. 11: Guster
Feb. 14: Coin: "I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore"
Feb. 15: Morgan Wade
Feb. 19: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group
Feb. 21: Phantogram
Feb. 25: Apocalyptica
Feb. 27: Dream Theater
March 9: Jerry Cantrell
March 13: Anoushka Shankar
March 23: Zakir Hussain - Masters of Percussion
March 28: Yamato - The Drummers of Japan
April 1: Tamino
April 4: Terence Blanchard - "Fire Shut Up in My Bones in Concert"
April 5: Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali
April 13: Hiromi's Sonicwonder
May 10-11: Seattle Rock Orchestra performs "The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour"
June 10-11: O.M.D.
View the Moore Theatre's website for more information.
Singer Andy McCluskey of the British band O.M.D. performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on Feb. 12, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)
Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 15: Nathaniel Rateliff + The Nights Sweats
Feb. 16: Joe Bonamassa
Feb. 27: Deftones - "North American Tour 2025"
March 2: Tyler, The Creator
March 13: Kelsea Ballerinicon
April 25: Kylie Minogue
May 5: Disturbed: "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour"
Oct. 15-16: Dua Lipa - "Radical Optimism Tour"
View Climate Pledge Arena's website for more information.
Dua Lipa performs during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Lumen Field
Shows for 2025 TBD
View Lumen Field's website for more information.
T-Mobile Park
Shows for 2025 TBD
View T-Mobile Park's website for more information.
Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 1-3: Watershed Festival
Additional 2025 shows TBD.
View the Gorge Amphitheatre's website for more information.
White River Amphitheatre
June 7: Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle
Sept. 25: Thomas Rhett: "Better in Boots Tour 2025"
Additional 2025 shows TBD.
View the White River Amphitheatre's website for more information.
Muckleshoot Casino Resort
Jan. 14: Collective Soul
Jan. 17: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners
March 8: Styx
View the Muckleshoot Casino Resort's website for more information.
Neptune Theatre
Jan. 16: Sierra Hull
Jan. 19: Mania: The Abba Tribute
View the Neptune Theatre's website for more information.
Tacoma Dome
April 4-5: Black Tiger Sex Machine
Additional 2025 shows TBD.
View the Tacoma Dome's website for more information.
WaMu Theater
Jan. 21: Jamie XX - "In Waves Tour"
Jan 24: Apashe
Feb. 28: Lane 8 - "Childish Tour"
March 1: Atliens - "Leaving the World Behind Tour"
May 10: Alejandro Fernandez
April 12: Sullivan King
July 9: The Driver Era 2025
April 26: Liquid Stranger - "Revolution Tour"
Aug. 31: Teddy Swims - "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour"
Sept. 26: Megan Moroney - "Am I OK? Tour"
View the WaMu Theater's website for more information.
