Calling all Foo Fighters fans in Western Washington, there's still a chance to see the band in Seattle Sunday night.

The Fighters will be performing at the T-Mobile Park at 5:30 p.m. August 18 as part of their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour.

Tickets are still on sale on concert day, get ticket and show information here.

The band is returning to Seattle for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Colombia in 2022.

Foo Fighters formed in Seattle in 1994 after the death of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. Nirvana got its start in the Seattle grunge scene of the late 80s and skyrocketed to national fame. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was once the drummer for Nirvana.

