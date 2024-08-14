This year's Apple Cup game is arriving much sooner than Cougar and Husky fans are typically accustomed to, and tickets for the September showdown are still available.

For years, fans of Washington State University and the University of Washington football teams have anticipated the Friday after Thanksgiving, marking the end of the regular season, for the state's premier rivalry game. Even when both teams have had disappointing win-loss records, fans have still clung to the hope that their team would seize the opportunity to defeat their archnemesis school in the Apple Cup.

This year, things may feel different now that the Cougs and the Dawgs are no longer competing in the same conference.

Keep reading to learn why the 2024 Apple Cup is being played in September this year, how to purchase tickets and how to watch the game live on TV, as well as other UW football games on FOX.

When is Apple Cup 2024?

The 2024 Boeing Apple Cup will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Seattle's Lumen Field. Kick-off is at 12:30 p.m.

Why is 2024 Apple Cup happening in September?

After UW left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2023, UW and WSU agreed to keep the Apple Cup annual tradition alive for at least five years. Now that the rivalry is a non-conference game, the 2024 Apple Cup is set for Saturday, Sept. 14.

According to WSU Insider, the following four games will alternate between the schools' campuses: 2025 in Pullman, 2026 in Seattle, 2027 in Pullman and 2028 in Seattle.

"The Apple Cup is one of the oldest and most renowned rivalries in all of collegiate athletics," said WSU President Kirk Schulz. "For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans."

Apple Cup began in 1900, and this year's rivalry game will mark the 116th meeting between the schools.

How much are Apple Cup 2024 tickets?

Tickets for the 2024 Boeing Apple Cup range from $75 to nearly $400. According to Ticketmaster, $75 before fees will get you a seat in the top section of Lumen Field above the end zones. This is the cheapest option.

Tickets in the top section of each sideline then start at $105 and gradually increase to $165 as you get closer to the 50-yard line.

For fans looking to get closer to the field, ticket prices start at $195 on each sideline and gradually increase to $295 closer to the 50-yard line. End zone tickets run at $195 on the north side of Lumen Field, and $150 near the Gate 7 entrance.

Club seat ticket prices start at $315 and gradually increase to $375 closer to the 50-yard line.

Since 2024 Apple Cup is a non-conference game being played at a neutral site, the game will not be included in season ticket packages this year.

How to watch the 2024 Apple Cup on TV

Now that the Pac-12 Network is off-air and no longer available, WSU and UW football fans will have to watch the game on the streaming service Peacock.

The Huskies are coming off their National Championship run from last year when they fell to the Michigan Wolverines 34-13. They were nearly undefeated last season, ending with a 14-1 record overall.

The Cougs ended their 2023 season 5-7 overall.

Can I watch UW football on FOX?

The Washington Huskies will have a pair of Big Ten Conference matchups against Rutgers and UCLA that will air on FOX on Friday nights this fall.

In their first road game of the season, the Huskies will travel to New Jersey to take on the Scarlet Knights on Sept. 27. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.

Washington's final home game of the year will also get the network treatment against former Pac-12 Conference rival UCLA on Nov. 15. That game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

FOX College Football Friday is a dedicated primetime window showcasing elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall. In total, FOX has 12 games set to air on Friday nights this fall. Nine of those games involve teams from the Big Ten Conference. The Mountain West Championship game is also set to air on FOX on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Huskies will play nine Big Ten Conference games in total during their first season in the new league. Three of those games will come against former Pac-12 Conference rivals in USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

