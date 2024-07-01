Pac-12 Network goes off-air, no longer available

It's the end of an era. The Pac-12 Network officially went dark.

On June 30, the network officially went off-air at midnight after a 12-year run.

Households that had the TV channel will now see the following message: "This channel is no longer available. Effective June 30, 2024, the Pack-12 Networks have ceased operations."

USA Today reported the network produced 850 live events a year and employed 150 people.

The Pac-12 Conference owned the network, which operated six regional sports channels: Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington.

The final live broadcast on the network was the Arizona-Stanford baseball game in May.

This was an impact of the college athletics realignment, when 10 of the 12 Pac-12 universities left the conference to join other leagues.

Oregon State and Washington State are the only remaining members of the conference after Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA moved over to the Big Ten Conference, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State became a part of the Big XII, and California and Stanford joined the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For the upcoming 2024 season, Pac-12 football will be on The CW Network and FOX Sports.

