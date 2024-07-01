Seattle Kraken adding Brandon Montour, Chandler Stephenson in free agency

article

The Seattle Kraken made a pair of big additions on the first day of free agency on Monday, reaching deals with Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson on seven-year contracts.

Montour’s deal is worth $7.14 million a year, with Stephenson’s deal at $6.25 million a season.

It’s a pretty sizable leap into the free agent market for Seattle as they look to push forward again after a disappointing 2023-24 season.

Montour, 30, is fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Panthers and two straight trips to the Finals. Montour had a fantastic 2022-23 season in Florida with 73 points on 16 goals and 57 assists. That followed with 13 points on eight goals and five assists in 21 playoff games that season as well.

Montour played just 66 games this season and saw his point totals drop sharply after shoulder surgery last offseason. He had just eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points, while adding three goals and eight assists in 24 playoff games enroute to the Cup.

"Brandon is a proven winner, and we are thrilled to have him joining our organization," said Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to him making his Kraken debut in front of the best fans in the NHL."

Kraken assistant general manager Jason Botterill was the GM with the Buffalo Sabres when Montour played there for parts of three seasons prior to his move to Florida as well.

Montour joined Sportnet in Canada after reaching the deal with the Kraken and discussed why it was the right fit for him.

"The main thing for me was to go to a team that wanted me, loved my game, and a team that wants to win," Montour said. "You see two years ago how close they were to the conference finals. Last year, obviously, taking a step back, but trying to find the right pieces to get back in that winning form. Obviously looking at Seattle as a sports town, they’re a sports city, winning there and the buzz would be insane."

Montour was a strong contributor on the power play for Florida with 33 of his 73 points in 2022-23, and 17 of his 25 points last season coming with the man advantage. He’ll give Seattle another strong power play unit defenseman to pair with Vince Dunn on the Kraken blue line with Justin Schultz not set to return.

Stephenson, 30, is a two-time Stanley Cup winner. He won two seasons ago with Vegas and also in the 2017-18 season with the Washington Capitals alongside Kraken teammates Philipp Grubauer and André Burakovsky.

Stephenson is likely a middle-six center option for the Kraken that will essentially replace Alex Wennberg’s spot in the lineup. He’s scored over 50 points in each of the last three seasons in Vegas with a career-high 21 goals in 2021-22, and career-high 49 assists in 2022-23. He had 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points last season for the Golden Knights.

He’s also been well above 50 percent in faceoff percentage each of the last three years as well, which is an area the Kraken have struggled with.

"We’re excited to welcome Chandler to the Kraken organization," Francis said in a statement. "He brings a winning pedigree and offensive consistency to our team, and we are looking forward to him being a part of our lineup this season."

The deals with Montour and Stephenson reflect an urgency from the Kraken to get back into playoff contention, though there are concerns about the length of the deals for two players that are each already 30 years old (and born 11 days apart, in fact).

With the team still in need of reaching contracts with center Matty Beniers and winger Eeli Tolvanen after being given qualifying offers on Sunday, the additions of Montour and Stephenson could indicate the Kraken will be moving other players off the roster via trade as well. Especially since Seattle’s draft pipeline is getting closer to graduating multiple players to the NHL roster. Shane Wright and Ryker Evans are both likely full-time NHL pieces this season. Ryan Winteron and Logan Morrison saw time last year as well.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS