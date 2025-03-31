Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on West Seattle Bridge

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the West Seattle Bridge. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is leading the investigation.



Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on the West Seattle Bridge Sunday evening.

What we know:

Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of the bridge near the Delridge Way Southwest off-ramp at about 8:03 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced a 42-year-old man dead.

The SPD says its officers cordoned off the area until the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) arrived to process the scene.

The motorcycle was impounded, and the King County Medical Examiner has taken custody of the deceased.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

What you can do:

The SPD is asking anyone with information about this crash to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923 and reference incident number 2025-85062.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

