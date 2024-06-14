Kraken agree to terms with second-round pick Oscar Fisker Mølgaard

article

The Seattle Kraken have reached an agreement with 2023 second-round draft pick Oscar Fisker Mølgaard on a three-year entry-level contract.

The contract is worth $950,000 in average annual value.

"We are excited for Oscar to officially join our organization," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He has already demonstrated the ability to play at a high level in the Swedish Hockey League and at the World Championships, and we look forward to his continued development."

Fisker Mølgaard, 19, was the second of three second-round selections by the Kraken in last year's NHL Draft. Carson Rehkopf of the Kitchener Rangers (OHL), and Lucas Dragicevic of the Tri-City Americans (WHL) were also second-round picks.

Fisker Mølgaard played in the Swedish Hockey League last season for HV71, tallying 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists in 50 games played. Fisker Mølgaard ranked third in points and second in assists among all under-20 skaters in the SHL. He also added three assists in seven playoff games.

Fisker Mølgaard has 13 goals and 15 assists in 91 career SHL games. Fisker Mølgaard played for HV71’s U18 and U20 teams, recording 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 62 games from 2021-22 to 2022-23. He played in 15 playoff games during that span, recording nine points (four goals, five assists).

With the agreement with Fisker Mølgaard, the Kraken have reached contracts with all four of their top picks from last year in Rehkopf, Fisker Mølgaard, Dragicevic, and first-round pick Eduard Šalé.

