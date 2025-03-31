Seattle weather: Showers this week, temperatures in the 70s this weekend

The Brief Expect daily chances of showers through Thursday in Western Washington, with isolated thunderstorms and small hail possible, especially on Tuesday. A convergence zone may bring minor snow accumulation to Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will rise significantly by the weekend, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s around Puget Sound by Sunday.



In the short-term, we're tracking a daily chance of on-and-off showers through Thursday in Western Washington. By next weekend, highs could soar to the upper 60s to low 70s around Puget Sound!

Hit-or-miss showers remain in the forecast through at least Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, isolated showers are possible. We can't rule out a few lightning strikes or pockets of small hail, but storms would be the exception rather than the rule. Mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks can be expected. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon in Seattle: this will be accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

There might be a convergence zone late Monday to early Tuesday, potentially resulting in a minor accumulation of snow for Stevens and/or Snoqualmie Passes.

People in Seattle may be dodging a few showers on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Otherwise, spotty showers remain a possibility on Tuesday. Stray lightning strikes could potentially develop: the best chance for thunder on Tuesday will be along and east of the Washington Cascades.

A few showers persist into Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, highs warm dramatically to the low 60s. Temperatures could jump to the upper 60s on Saturday, landing in the low 70s on Sunday! Keep in mind: this forecast could still change. Stick with us!

Drier, warmer and sunnier weather is forecast in Seattle for this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

