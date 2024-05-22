Washington Huskies to play two Friday night games on FOX

article

The Washington Huskies will have a pair of Big Ten Conference matchups against Rutgers and UCLA that will air on FOX on Friday nights this fall.

In their first road game of the season, the Huskies will travel to New Jersey to take on the Scarlet Knights on Sept. 27. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.

Washington's final home game of the year will also get the network treatment against former Pac-12 Conference rival UCLA on Nov. 15. That game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY is a dedicated primetime window showcasing elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall. In total, FOX has 12 games set to air on Friday nights this fall. Nine of those games involve teams from the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the Mountain West Championship game is also set to air on FOX on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Huskies will play nine Big Ten Conference games in total during their first season in the new league. Three of those games will come against former Pac-12 Conference rivals in USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

Kickoff times and television networks for the remaining 10 games on Washington's schedule will be determined at later dates.

2024 Washington Huskies schedule:

Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV Week 1 Aug. 31 vs. Weber State TBD TBD Week 2 Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Michgan TBD TBD Week 3 Sept. 14 vs. Washington State (at Lumen Field) TBD TBD Week 4 Sept. 21 vs. Northwestern TBD TBD Week 5 Sept. 27 at Rutgers 5:00 p.m. FOX Week 6 Oct. 5 vs. Michigan TBD TBD Week 7 Oct. 12 at Iowa TBD TBD Week 8 Oct. 19 BYE WEEK TBD TBD Week 9 Oct. 26 at Indiana TBD TBD Week 10 Nov. 2 vs. USC TBD TBD Week 11 Nov. 9 at Penn State TBD TBD Week 12 Nov. 15 vs. UCLA 6:00 p.m. FOX

Week 13 Nov. 23 BYE WEEK TBD TBD Week 14 Nov. 30 at Oregon TBD TBD

