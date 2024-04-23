UW football players Tybo Rogers, Diesel Gordon accused of assault on Seattle cyclist

The Seattle Police Department is investigating an alleged assault of a cyclist by two University of Washington football players near campus.

Investigators said Tylin "Tybo" Rogers and Diesel Gordon were identified as the suspects based on surveillance video that captured the assault.

According to a police report, the encounter happened late on March 11 when the cyclist was riding his bicycle northbound on 17th Avenue N.E. near N.E. 50th Street The victim reported that a vehicle behind him began yelling at him to get out of the road. Upon looking back, the victim identified the vehicle as a blue sedan.

As the victim approached the intersection of NE 50th Street the vehicle pulled in front of him and continued to yell at him. The victim allegedly spat at the driver, according to the report, before continuing northbound on 17th Avenue N.E. in the southbound lane. He claimed the vehicle followed him, attempting to run him over before he managed to escape to a nearby location and hide under some stairs.

The victim reported hearing the suspects exit the vehicle and search for him. He described the driver as a lighter-skinned Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black UW athletic T-shirt and dark athletic sweats. The passenger was described as a clean-cut Black male of similar height and build, also wearing black UW athletic attire.

The victim alleged that the suspects found him, physically assaulted him, damaged his bicycle and verbally harassed him with derogatory language. Police observed redness on the victim's neck, consistent with his account of being assaulted.

A witness corroborated parts of the victim's account, stating he saw both suspects near the victim before they returned to their vehicle upon realizing they were being watched.

Surveillance footage of the incident was provided to police. The video purportedly shows the driver spitting on the victim multiple times, while the passenger physically assaults him, including slapping him and damaging his glasses.

Police arrested Rogers and Gordon on April 5 and took them to Seattle Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

According to the report, Gordon said the two of them were in a rental car behind the victim who was "bicycling slowly" for two blocks. He said he did not honk or yell at Malone but did not know if Rogers did. Gordon said at a red light, he pulled up next to the cyclist and asked if he could pass him, and that is when the victim spat in Gordon's face and called him a name. Gordon told police that he followed the victim who told him his roommate had just died. Gordon said he spit on the victim but did not touch him, and he could not speak to what Rogers did.

Rogers declined to be interviewed. He is also under investigation for allegedly raping two college-aged students in separate incidents just days apart in Oct. of 2023. Rogers was booked into King County Jail and booked for investigation of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, as well as property destruction and fourth-degree assault. He has court dates scheduled in May to face the charges and a trial is tentatively scheduled for July for the rape charges.

Rogers was suspended from the UW football team in Nov. but returned to practice in Dec. and played in the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship game.

Police said they referred prosecutors to charge Gordon with property destruction and fourth-degree assault.

The University of Washington provided the following statement to FOX 13 Seattle:

"We have been aware that these serious charges – which are related to an incident previously reported in the media – were pending and have been cooperating with police since becoming aware of the investigation. Both students were suspended from all football team activities on April 5, and remain suspended indefinitely."

The Seattle Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

