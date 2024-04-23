The Thurston County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to the public following multiple reports of individuals impersonating members of law enforcement and exploiting victims by demanding money under false pretenses.

"We have received multiple complaints regarding individuals impersonating members of the Sheriff's Office and exploiting people by demanding money based on false warrants or missed court dates," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

According to the post, the scammers have been posing as law enforcement officials and contacting victims, claiming they have outstanding warrants or missed court dates. They then demand payment to rectify the situation.

"We assure you this is a scam, not a legitimate claim," the sheriff's office emphasized.

In one instance, a suspect left a phone number for victims to contact. Upon calling back, individuals are greeted with an unprofessional voicemail message claiming to be from the sheriff's office. However, the sheriff's office clarified that this number is not associated with their department and urged the public to exercise caution.

"It is important to remember that we will never ask or demand money for missed court dates or warrants via phone calls or any other means," the post said.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said that it was actively investigating the phone number and its users.

FOX 13 Seattle is looking into the matter further after calling the number and having it answered by a person who screamed and hung up.

In the meantime, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement authorities.

