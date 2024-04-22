VIDEO: Auburn Police arrest man accused of intentionally trying to hitting people with his car

Auburn Police have arrested a man they say intentionally tried to hit people with his car.

Officers responded to Lea Hill Park on April 20 for reports of a vehicle driving through trying to hit people in the park.

While en route to the park, officers passed the described suspect vehicle as it was leaving. A short chase began but an officer was able to use their vehicle to get the suspect vehicle to stop.

An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into King County Jail on multiple felony charges, including domestic violence assault.

An early investigation indicates that this was an incident of domestic violence and that the driver was targeting his significant other.