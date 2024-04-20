Pygmy goat goes missing from Washington Spring Fair

Washington Spring Fair officials and a family are looking for a missing pygmy goat named Cowboy. The 12-week-old dwarf goat was reported missing from its pen in Barn M Saturday morning.

"Cowboy belongs to my son Carson," said Karci Mower. "We need him back. My son is a wreck without him."

The goat is described as black and white and weighs approximately 10 pounds.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Picture of Cowboy

The family reported him missing to fair officials as soon as they noticed he was gone.

"I can only confirm their goat is missing," said fair spokesperson Stacey Van Horne. "It is not a confirmed theft. We were notified early this morning, and everyone has been on the lookout for him. Our heart does go out to this family, we know these kids love their animals."

"Cowboy was not being shown," said Kaci Mower. "He was a traveling companion to my son’s show goat Oreo. This whole situation is just sad."

Kaci told FOX 13 this was Carson’s first time showing at the Spring Fair and that he’s a member of the Cascade Pigmy Goat Association.

The family has filed a police report with the Puyallup Police Department for the missing goat.

"We don’t care who took Cowboy or why," said Kaci Mower. "We just want him back. Just drop him back off at his pen in Barn M."

