Eddie Vedder promotes new album at Easy Street Records

A special guest arrived at Easy Street Records ahead of Record Store Day, celebrating his band's highly anticipated album drop.

Eddie Vedder, lead vocalist for Pearl Jam, was seen at the West Seattle Junction on Thursday and Friday, promoting Pearl Jam's 12th studio album "Dark Matter," which dropped on Thursday.

Though Vedder wasn't there on Saturday, the line for Easy Street Records was wrapped around the corner in the morning, with music enthusiasts eagerly waiting to snag some Record Store Day deals and exclusives.

Easy Street Records also went live on the official Pearl Jam Instagram account, giving away signed Dark Matter albums to fans who could answer a specific trivia question about Record Store Day.

The question was about a 2005 Pearl Jam show at Easy Street Records that was held for a specific organization on Record Store Day, before it became Record Store Day. Fans had to name what the organization was to win the album. The answer: The Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS).

Here are some western Washington record stores you can visit on Record Store Day:

Easy Street Records - 4559 California Ave. SW

Royal Records - 8 W Roy St.

Jive Time Records - 3506 Fremont Ave. N

Spin Cycle Records - 321 Broadway E

Daybreak Records - 4323 Fremont Ave. N

Holy Cow Records - 1501 Pike Pl. # 325

Zions Gate Records - 1100 E Pike St.

Fat Cat Records - 4206 Stone Way N

Singles Going Steady - 2219 2nd Ave.

Georgetown Records - 1201 S Vale St.

Sonic Boom Records - 2209 NW Market St.

Golden Oldies Records - 201 NE 45th St.

Light in the Attic Record Shop - 472 1st Ave. N

Silver Platters - 2930 1st Ave. S (SoDo), 2616 Bellevue Way NE (Bellevue), 3715 196th St SW STE 131 (Lynnwood)

