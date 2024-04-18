Pearl Jam to release highly anticipated 'Dark Matter' album Thursday

Rock legends Pearl Jam are set to drop their long-awaited twelfth studio album, "Dark Matter," on Thursday at 9 p.m. (PDT).

Produced by the acclaimed Andrew Watt, the album is already being hailed as one of the band's finest works.

Since their inception in 1990, Pearl Jam has solidified their status as one of the most influential and successful bands in rock history, with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. Comprised of founding members Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, along with Matt Cameron and touring member Boom Gaspar, they remain as passionate and dedicated as ever.

"Wreckage," the third single from "Dark Matter," has already been released, offering fans a taste of what's to come.

Recorded in a burst of inspiration at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, "Dark Matter" was born in just three weeks, and is a testament to Pearl Jam's musical prowess and collaborative spirit.

The album, available for pre-order, is set to hit shelves Friday on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

In February, the band thrilled fans worldwide with the announcement of a sprawling world tour. The eagerly awaited tour, comprising 35 dates, will commence this spring in Vancouver, B.C.

Highlighting their return to the spotlight, the band has secured two shows at Climate Pledge Arena on May 28 and 30, marking their first hometown performance in six years.

In celebration of indie record stores, Pearl Jam will release a special edition of "Dark Matter" on April 20 as part of Record Store Day. In the meantime, fans can catch the latest single and pre-order the album on the band's official website.

