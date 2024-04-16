Fans of Taylor Swift have a new challenge to tackle as they eagerly await the release of her forthcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

The superstar has launched a lyric-based puzzle on Apple Music, giving her followers a daily dose of excitement leading up to the album's release this Friday.

Each day, Swifties are invited to hunt for a single word hidden within the lyrics of her songs on the popular music streaming service. These words are artfully concealed across five Swift-centric playlists that were exclusively released on Apple Music last week. The full message will come to light this Thursday, providing fans with some last-minute revelations before the album officially debuts.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

As the global community of Swift's fans – affectionately known as Swifties – band together to crack the daily codes, not all are confident in their riddle-solving abilities.

One fan said, "I don’t know about you, but I am so bad at riddles and stuff like this, so I think I’ll wait for the Swifties to use their magnifying glasses and tell me what it all means!"

Swift's new album "The Tortured Poets Department" releases Friday, April 19, 2024.

Target has an exclusive Phantom Clear Vinyl including the bonus track "The Manuscript" which can be pre-ordered now.

You can pre-add or pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify, or pre-order now.

