Bumbershoot 2024 lineup, tickets

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival announced its official arts lineup for Labor Day weekend 2024, and tickets start going on sale on Friday.

For more than half a century, Bumbershoot has brought the best musical talent, creators, artists and festival-goers to the Pacific Northwest. Last year the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary, while also marking a triumphant return after being shut down due to the pandemic.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 02: Scenes from Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on September 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage) Expand

While the music lineup has yet to be announced, organizers have released its arts lineup.

Check back with us, we will be posting the music lineup as soon as it is released.

TICKETS GO ON SALE

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 starting at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Day prices will start at $70 and $125 for a two-day pass.

Organizers encourage festival-goers to purchase in advance and stay tuned for big announcements, including large-scale installations, culinary arts and music headliners. The event officially takes place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

2024 BUMBERSHOOT ARTS LINEUP

Bumbershoot 2014 (KCPQ photo)

Century 21 District

The Century 21 District at the Pacific Science Center plans to offer a remarkable, engaging experience to visitors of Bumbershoot. The outdoor area will host a "Sculpture Parking Lot," featuring large contemporary sculptures set in a mid-century designed courtyard. In collaboration with NASA, the Science Center will present "Songs for Space," a display of visuals from the James Webb Space Telescope at the PACCAR IMAX theater, accompanied by diverse vocal ensembles including gospel, opera, and Gregorian chants. Drawing inspiration from The Golden Record on Voyager 1 and 2, launched by NASA in 1977, "Songs for Space" aims to provide an immersive deep space atmosphere while bridging a connection to Earth's various cultures through live vocal performances.

Animation District

The recently inaugurated Animation District is hosting an international Bigfoot Deepfake Contest, inviting participants to submit their most innovative deepfakes of the legendary creature, showcasing humorously yet thought-provoking illustrations of today's deepfake technology. The district also features experimental animator Stefan Gruber, who is curating Rock, Paper, Scissors - a thematic group film program. Additionally, activities within the district range from virtual and augmented reality experiences to gaming, contemporary animated artwork, and film viewings.

Recess District

The Recess District showcases a varied portfolio of performances encompassing roller-skating, gymnastics, breakdancing, double-dutch jump-roping and cheerleading. Seattle's Skate Shop 35th North is headlining a skateboard contest on a new half-pipe constructed by Dope Planet. The festival welcomes back Bumbermania! wrestling exhibit, brought to life by the production of Grit City Wrestling School.

Fashion District

Contrary to antiquated preconceptions, our area is teeming with innovative fashion designers and unique styles. The Fashion District is back at Bumbershoot, boasting a diversity of performances, vendors, and fashion shows. Attendees can anticipate a spectrum from classic to cutting-edge, including nail and hair art, jewelry and an array of options to spark inspiration and reinvention.

Out of Sight

Out Of Sight, a significant group exhibition of modern art in the Pacific Northwest, is set up within the Fisher Pavilion and across the Seattle Center. The annual showcase provides a comprehensive view of contemporary visual arts from the region, harmoniously merging commercial and non-commercial art, installations, and innovative media, all under the guidance of a team of local curators.

Geodesic Domes

This collection of unique micro-environments features a Comedy Dome, orchestrated by Seattle comedian, writer, and disability rights advocate Dan Hurwitz. The crowd-pleasing Cat Circus is set to return with novel, thrilling feats, while the Pole Pavilion spotlights the regional art of pole dancing.

Exceptionally Underrated

Bumbershoot TV (BTV) is inviting local musicians from all over the region to submit original music videos as part of its Exceptionally Underrated film series at the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). Best in show wins a cash prize of $5,000.

Last year's Bumbershoot Arts lineup