Things to do Labor Day Weekend: Washington State Fair, Waterfront Block Party, Bumbershoot & more

Looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend? Check out the annual Washington and Evergreen State Fairs, the Blackberry Festival, Seattle's Waterfront Block Party, and much more!

Before you head out, make sure to check FOX 13's weather forecast for the weekend.

Be cautious on the roads this weekend-- more people than normal will be out for long-weekend plans, and law enforcement agencies usually see an uptick in DUI arrests or distracted driving.

All weekend

Washington State Fair

One of the biggest fairs in the state kicks off tomorrow! End out the summer with rides, fair food, animals, and lots of entertainment at the Puyallup fairgrounds. The fair runs through Sept. 24 but is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesday, Sept. 6. For Labor Day weekend, kids 18 and younger get in for FREE. Get more information on tickets and your visit here.

Evergreen State Fair

While not quite as big as the Washington State Fair, the Evergreen State Fair still offers end-of-summer carnival experiences, like rides, entertainment and fair food! Admission is $15 and it runs through Monday, Sept. 4 (14405 179th Avenue SE, Monroe). More info here.

Oak Harbor Music Festival

All weekend long (Sept. 1-3) the Oak Harbor Music Festival is rockin' along SE Pioneer Way in historic downtown. There will be 30 bands, two stages, bear and wine, food vendors, arts and crafts and more starting Friday at 6 p.m. Also, it's FREE! More information can be found here.

Blackberry Festival

The FREE Blackberry Festival is the longest-running festival in the city of Bremerton and is a way to celebrate all things blackberry. Enjoy 100+ vendors, bands, beer, blackberry wine, and more. Starting at 11 a.m. from Sept. 2-4 at the Bremerton Marina (100 Washington Beach Blvd., Bremerton) Find more info here.

Puyallup Tribal Labor Day Powwow

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, catch the Puyallup Tribal Labor Day Powwow with Indigenous dance and drum competitions, food vendors and a salmon bake. Chief Leschi Schools (5625 52nd St. E., Puyallup). More info here.

Friday, Sept. 1

Waterfront Block Party

Check out some live music, dancers, interactive activities, food and fun for all ages along the shore, including Olympic Sculpture Park, Pier 62 and Waterfront Park. Best of all, it's completely FREE. The event happens Sept. 1 from 1 to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Autumn Moon Wine Walk & Glow Dance Party

A $30 ticket includes a souvenir glass and 10 tokens to sample wine in downtown businesses. The event begins at Modern To Vintage Furniture and Design at 422 S 3rd St. in Renton. The event takes place Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. For more info, check out their website here.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bumbershoot Music Festival

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 02: Scenes from Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on September 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage) Expand

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival is set for their 50th anniversary in Seattle this weekend Sept. 2-3rd.

For ticket information, click here.

Free Family Picnic

Families in Tacoma are invited to enjoy free activities for the kids, food and a chance to get school supplies as the summer winds down. The Free Family Picnic is happening from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fircrest Park (555 Contra Costa Ave., Fircrest)

Redmond Pride

The city of Redmond is holding its Pride event between noon and 5 p.m. at Redmond's Downtown Park. See local LGBTQ+ artists and businesses and catch drag and musical performances. More info here.

Concerts

Saturday, Sept. 2

Noah Cyrus at the Showbox (8:30 p.m., tickets here

Goo Goo Dolls at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (6:30 p.m., tickets here

Kehlani at the Washington State Fair Events Center (7:30 p.m., tickets here

Sunday, Sept. 3