Thing festival 2024: Seattle lineup, tickets, presale promo code

Thing festival has released its 2024 lineup, bringing its 3-day indie music-fueled experience to the greater Seattle area this August.

For the past three years, the Thing festival has been held in Port Towsend. This year, however, the venue will shift closer to Seattle, in the quaint town of Carnation. Presale tickets are available now until Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m., and regular tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Keep reading to learn more about the eclectic festival, how to score tickets and how to save money with the limited-time promo code.

What is the Thing festival?

According to the organization's website, "Thing festival is an eclectic and intimate experience of music and arts." While there are many festivals in the greater Seattle area, Thing stands out as the indie-focused festival with a diverse lineup, placing emphasis on fresh discoveries, music and arts. It has the vision to create an environment where all feel welcomed and represented.

Where is the Thing festival taking place in 2024?

Thing festival will take place at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington.

Who is playing at the 2024 Thing festival?

The respective headliners for August 9, 10, and 11 shows will be St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, and Black Pumas.

THING festival 2024 music lineup features indie music headliners St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, Black Pumas and more.

Friday, Aug. 9

St. Vincent

Spoon

Shakey Graves

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Sam Barber

Hermanos Gutierrez

Say She She

CMAT

Pete Droge

Wyatt Silva

Saturday, Aug. 10

Toro y Moi

Killer Mike

Ethel Cain

Arlo Parks

Vacations

Militarie Gun

Butcher Brown

Ratboys

McKinley Dixon

Alana Edwards & Isaiah Banks

Sunday, Aug. 11

Black Pumas

Stephen Sanchez

Earl Sweatshirt

Blind Pilot

Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band

Sofia Kourtesis

Infinity Song

Mononeon

Brittany Davis

Welsh & Company

How much are 2024 Thing festival tickets?

General Admission and VIP passes are available in either single-day passes or a three-day option. Thing presale is now open and closes Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. (PDT). Regular ticket prices will be released Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. (PDT)

With the promo code "FRESH," General Admission single-day tickets are $129.50 and 3-day General Admission tickets are $349.50. The promo code is good through Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. (PDT)

RELATED NEWS:

Is Thing festival open to all ages?

Thing is an all-ages festival; children 2 and under are free.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available, including updated ticket prices when the presale ends and regular General Admission and VIP tickets become available.