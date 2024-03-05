Opening Day 2024 is just over three weeks away and the Seattle Mariners will start the regular season at home against the Boston Red Sox.

Game time is at 7:10 p.m., but the team announced they will have pregame events to welcome fans back to T-Mobile Park.

"The magic of Opening Day is palpable, and it will be the start of what we hope will be an unforgettable season,"said Catie Griggs, Mariners President of Business Operations.

Here's a guide for what fans can expect:

When is Opening Day?

Thursday, March 28.

Who's throwing out the ceremonial first pitch?

The Seattle Mariners announced legend and seven-time All-Star Nelson "Boomstick" Cruz will be throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day.

Pregame festivities

Before the first pitch, the team will honor Julio Rodriguez for winning his second Silver Slugger award, which will be presented by Ichiro Suzuki.

The club will also host its traditional ceremonial run around the bases, and over 50 Starbucks employees will be part of the pregame festivities as they present the grand flag in centerfield during the national anthem.

Opening Day giveaway

All fans going to the game will receive a 2024 season magnetic schedule.

For a full list of this upcoming season's promo nights and giveaways, click here for the calendar.

Are tickets still available?

As of March 5, tickets were still available for Opening Day and tickets were selling fast, according to the organization. Tickets for the Opening homestand are also still available, click here to find tickets.