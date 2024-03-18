Seattle Mariners name Luis Castillo as 2024 Opening Day starter

article

The Seattle Mariners named Luis Castillo as their Opening Day starter for their game against the Boston Red Sox on March 28.

The 31-year-old Dominican will take the ball on Opening Day for the second straight year for Seattle after pitching a gem in last year's opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Castillo allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 shutout victory, and became the first pitcher in franchise history to toss at least six scoreless innings while allowing one hit or less on Opening Day.

Castillo made just one start against Boston last year and was roughed up at Fenway Park. Castillo allowed seven runs, five of which were earned, on six hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts over five innings. The Red Sox hit three home runs off Castillo in a 9-4 Mariners loss, which matched a season-high in homers allowed by Castillo.

Castillo was the presumptive Opening Day starter before spring training even began. The rest of the rotation isn't yet set, but the Mariners planned for Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo to be their No. 4 and No. 5 starters, respectively. Whether George Kirby or Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Game 2 is about the only question left to answer.