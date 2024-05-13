Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, brings 'The New World Tour' to Seattle

Alternative hip-hop artist Childish Gambino, who is actor Donald Glover’s music alias, is bringing The New World Tour to Seattle in September.

Donald Glover revealed The New World Tour on May 13, the same day he released his latest Childish Gambino album "Atavista".

When is Childish Gambino coming to Seattle?

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for i Expand

Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour will stop at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 25, 2024. Before his Seattle visit, he will make stops in other Pacific Northwest cities like Vancouver, B.C., and Portland, Oregon.

When can I purchase Childish Gambino tickets?

Presale tickets for Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour become available on May 15 at 10 a.m. AMEX card members also have access to presale discounts. Tickets open to the public starting on May 17 at 10 a.m.

More about Donald Glover and Childish Gambino

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Donald Glover is one of Hollywood’s most talented entertainers, wearing different hats as a TV and movie actor, writer, stand-up comedian and hip-hop artist.

Glover’s career took off after acting in a leading role in the hit sitcom "Community", which ran from 2009-2014. While acting in the show, Glover introduced the world to his musical talents by birthing the rapper alias Childish Gambino in 2011.

Childish Gambino has six albums under his belt with numerous hit songs. His most popular song is "Redbone" which has been listened to 1.6 billion times on Spotify. His 2018 single ‘This is America’, which has nearly 590 million plays on Spotify, took the internet by storm, especially due to the controversial music video which has stacked up 914 million views.

More about Donald Glover’s acting career

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Donald Glover, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Atlanta,' poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in L Expand

After starring in "Community" alongside Chevy Chase and Joel McHale, Glover starred in other hit movies like "The Martian" starring Matt Damon, ‘Spider-man: Homecoming" and "Men in Black: International".

One of Glover’s most notable roles in pop culture was his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story". Glover also created and starred in the Hulu series "Atlanta".

