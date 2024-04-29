Billie Eilish brings 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' to Seattle
SEATTLE - Nine-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish is bringing her tour to Seattle this winter.
On Monday, Billie Eilish announced her "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" will come to Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 5 and 6.
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)
The tour, which will make stops across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, follows the news of her highly anticipated third studio album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" – set for release on May 17.
When will Billie Eilish tour tickets become available?
American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 30.
Event organizers say there will be additional presales running through the week.
Tickets open to the public starting on Friday, May 3, and can be purchased on Billie Eilish’s website.
What U.S. cities will Billie Eilish’s tour visit?
- Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
- Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
- Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
- Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
- Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
