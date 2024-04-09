Missy Elliott brings tour to Seattle with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Timbaland

Run for cover. Missy Elliott is coming to Seattle.

The tour has 24 stops this summer across North America, beginning on July 4 in Vancouver and ending on Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.

FILE - Missy Elliott performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Who is Missy Elliott going on tour with?

The Grammy-winning rapper on Monday announced her debut headlining tour, called "OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience," which will also feature Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott, 52, said in a statement.

"Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family," the "Work It" performer added.

Elliott and the three featured artists on the tour have a long history of collaboration.

She and Ciara worked together on songs like "1, 2 Step" in 2004 and "Lose Control" in 2005. Elliott and Busta Rhymes are long-time collaborators. Elliott and Timbaland have also collaborated extensively throughout their careers, including "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" in 1997 and her 2001 song "Get Ur Freak On."

Where can I buy tickets for Missy Elliott's tour?

Presale tickets will become available starting on April 9, with additional presales happening throughout the week ahead of general onsale tickets on April 12 at 10 a.m.

Missy Elliott’s tour dates in 2024

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

