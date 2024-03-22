How to celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Seattle

Earth Day, a day to recognize the environmental movement and raise awareness of the need to protect our planet's natural resources, is celebrating its 54th anniversary this year.

Though Earth Day takes place on Monday, April 22 this year, there are many activities happening around the Seattle area that will inspire you to get outside and celebrate the Earth all month long.

Keep reading to learn more about the history of Earth Day, and to find events happening around the Puget Sound region to honor the special day.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day marks the anniversary of the beginning of the modern environmental movement in 1970. According to EarthDay.org, decades before Earth Day began, "Air pollution was commonly accepted as the smell of prosperity" in America. Industries were polluting the environment with smoke and sludge with little fear of how it could impact future generations.

How did Earth Day start?

In 1962, Rachel Carson's New York Times Bestseller "Silent Spring" was released and raised awareness about how pollution impacts the environment and subsequently impacts human health.

In 1969, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, who always had a concern about the environment in the U.S., witnessed the impacts left by a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. At around the same time, student anti-war protests were rising. Senator Nelson decided to use the energy from anti-war protesters to also raise awareness of air and water pollution.

Senator Nelson then recruited a young activist named Denis Hayes to organize teach-ins on college campuses. In hopes of garnering maximum student participation, organizers chose April 22 because it was a weekday that fell between spring break and final exams.

After seeing the potential to inspire the nation, Hayes then built a group of activists to promote events across the country. Eventually, April 22 was named Earth Day, which caught the national media's attention and sparked interest across the country.

President Joe Biden visited Seattle on Earth Day in 2022

On April 22, 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests devastated by wildfires, drought and blight, using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to press for more action on the environment.

Where to find 2024 Earth Day events in Seattle

Earth Day Run

As part of the Magnuson Series, the Earth Day Run kicks off at 10 a.m. on April 20. The race offers a kids dash, 5K, 10K and 15K distances. For every finisher who crosses the line, the organization will plant a tree for them, or you can take a native tree home.

Sammamish Earth Day

The city of Sammamish is inviting the community to its 2024 Earth Day event on April 20 which features activities, prizes, petting zoos, and more.

Discover Pass Free Day

Washington State Parks offers a number of free park days each year. Earth Day, Monday, April 22, is no exception.

National Park Free Day

National Park Week runs April 20-28 this year. For Washingtonians looking to visit Olympic National Park, North Cascades National Park or Mount Rainier National Parks, entrance access will be free on Saturday, April 20. It might be safe to assume that parking will be limited at these locations.

Earth-a-Thon Tech Project (virtual)

DemocracyLab is organizing an online Earth-a-Thon event to discuss and inspire others to research, design and build products that benefit our planet and its people.

Earth Talks at Seattle University

Seattle U is hosting Earth Talks on April 22. This in-person event will be filled with 5-minute presentations focused on caring for the planet. Organizers say the presentations could cover advocacy, artwork, performance, poems and more.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival starts in April, and it's one of the largest tulip festivals in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the tulip farms each year, and organizers want to make sure visitors make the best of their trip. Check out our Skagit Valley Tulip Festival guide for all the details and need-to-know information before you go.

More free and cheap 2024 Earth Day events to consider

Meridian Habitat Park (Puyallup) April 20

Volunteer at the arboretum (Seattle) April 20

Salt Water State Park (Des Moines) April 20

Electric Vehicle Show (Everett) April 27

