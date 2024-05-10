'My daughter could have died': Thurston Co. middle school student attacked in video

A Thurston County father says a video circulating on social media shows his daughter being attacked as she walked through Bush Middle School in Tumwater on April 29th.

Robert Orr says he pulled his 14-year-old daughter Jaymee out of Bush Middle School after the incident and has no intention of sending her back until more is done to protect her.

Orr says a student provided the 30-second clip for him which shows Jaymee getting followed, and laughed at, until another girl pulls Jaymee's hair and repeatedly beats her head and neck.

"I took her to the emergency room, and they said she had symptoms of a mild concussion," said Orr. "[Jaymee] still has problems bending her neck."

Orr says his daughter now suffers from severe PTSD and, with only weeks left to the end of the school year, he says he doesn't feel safe sending her back to Bush Middle School.

"My daughter is at a point now where she could fail a grade if they don't hurry up and do something," said Orr.

While Orr says the student shown attacking his daughter has been suspended, he believes other students in the video should face consequences too.

"Even the ones holding the camera that were involved, that knew what they were going to be recording, should be held accountable for it as well," said Orr.

Orr says he has filed a police report, has been in touch with the Tumwater School District, and a School Resource Officer was sent to his home to interview his daughter.

"I don't think no child, no person deserves to be beaten like that," said Orr.

As of Thursday night, the Tumwater School District and Bush Middle School have yet to respond to FOX 13's request for comment.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Northern Lights likely to be visible in Seattle this weekend. Here's when to see them

Seattle's 520 bridge to close this weekend, plus more traffic woes with Biden's visit

Survivor recalls deadly Spanaway crash involving 14-year-old driver in stolen Kia

WA AG's office investigates Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse allegations

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day to return with more than 500 sales

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.